WATCH: Angry masked shoppers shout unmasked people out of Staten Island grocery store

People, some of them wearing a protective masks in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak, shop in a supermarket. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (KRON) — Most people understand that wearing face coverings indoors in public places like grocery stores and pharmacies is essential to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Does that make it OK for people to gang up on each other if someone doesn’t abide by the face mask rule?

A recently tweeted video shows a group of masked shoppers all in a Staten Island grocery store screaming at another customer who is not wearing a mask.

Staten Islanders with masks drive out non-mask wearing person in grocery store. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/iPQwk7lD9y — McAuley (@McauleyHolmes) May 25, 2020

Lots of expletives are yelled at the woman, and a young child is seen running away from the scene. It’s unclear if any store employees were involved.

The video has been viewed more than 7 million times in two days. It has sparked a discussion over which behaviors are more acceptable during the pandemic. While some praised the actions of the masked mob, others feel the situation was handled inappropriately.

Staten Island is NYC's most conservative borough. 56.05% voted for Trump in 2016. Population of 476,143 people and almost 800 confirmed COVID dead to this point. Extrapolated over the US population that's about 550,000 dead. So nah, they ain't havin it. https://t.co/LE8ugkrHJj — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 25, 2020

Does no one see how this behavior is every last drop as bad as the unmasked people berating journos and others WITH masks on???



If the act in question would be unacceptable from those with whom you disagree, it's not right for you to do it, either.

That's life in a society. — The Greatest Degeneration (@CplBear) May 25, 2020

I don’t think anyone should say anything. Let those people be, by walking away. Keeping your own distance. It’s not nice to call people names just because they aren’t wearing a mask, they shouldn’t have all gang up on her. A situation like that can hurt a person. — Amanda (@Amanda22Bianca) May 25, 2020

Health officials continue to encourage everyone to wear face coverings when out in public, but the mandate varies by state, city, even county. Officials warn that the coronavirus is not contained, even as all 50 states have at least partially reopened and eased restrictions during the pandemic.

