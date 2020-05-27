WATCH: Angry masked shoppers shout unmasked people out of Staten Island grocery store

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (KRON) — Most people understand that wearing face coverings indoors in public places like grocery stores and pharmacies is essential to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Does that make it OK for people to gang up on each other if someone doesn’t abide by the face mask rule?
A recently tweeted video shows a group of masked shoppers all in a Staten Island grocery store screaming at another customer who is not wearing a mask.
Lots of expletives are yelled at the woman, and a young child is seen running away from the scene. It’s unclear if any store employees were involved.
The video has been viewed more than 7 million times in two days. It has sparked a discussion over which behaviors are more acceptable during the pandemic. While some praised the actions of the masked mob, others feel the situation was handled inappropriately.
Health officials continue to encourage everyone to wear face coverings when out in public, but the mandate varies by state, city, even county. Officials warn that the coronavirus is not contained, even as all 50 states have at least partially reopened and eased restrictions during the pandemic.
