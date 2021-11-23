Surveillance video stills of a man accused of attacking a man, 65, with a metal pipe before robbing him in Jamaica, Queens on Nov. 11, 2021, police said. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man on his way to work was attacked and robbed by a man with a metal pipe earlier in November, according to the NYPD, who released surveillance video of the violent robbery. They said they released video of the attack so the public could help identify him.

Police said the 65-year-old man was walking to work around 6:30 a.m. back on November 11 when he was approached by the unknown man on 142nd Street, near 107th Avenue, in Jamaica, Queens. The man, who was armed with what appeared to be a metal pipe, menaced the victim while demanding his wallet, authorities said.

The footage shows the suspect swinging the pipe at the man several times on the sidewalk. When the victim refused to comply, police said the suspect struck him in the head with the pipe, causing him to fall to the ground. The victim sustained a head injury and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and subsequently released, officials said.

While he was on the ground, the armed man snatched his cellphone before fleeing to parts unknown, police said. Police described the suspect as standing about 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black sneakers.