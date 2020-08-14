Washinton County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that one additional case was confirmed in the county bringing the total to 243. There are currently eight active cases being monitored by the Health Department.
Since the outbreak began, 222 people have made a full recovery. There are no patients being treated in the hospital. There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
