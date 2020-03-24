Washington woman, 90, making full recovery from coronavirus

SEATTLE (KUSA/WTVO) — Diagnosed with coronavirus after an outbreak at her nursing home, 90-year-old Geneva Wood has made a remarkable full recovery.

Wood was healthy and living on her own when she suffered a stroke just after Christmas, and was recovering in a nursing home when it went into lockdown due to an outbreak just days before her release date.

Wood was diagnosed with COVID-19 a week later.

Her daughter, Cami Neidigh, says the prognosis wasn’t good. “Her lungs were filling up with fluid and they thought she wouldn’t last 24 hours,” she says. But after her family visited to say their final goodbyes and dropped off her favorite potato soup, Geneva started showing signs of improvement.

Last week, her test came back negative. Her family says she’s still not symptom-free, but she keeps improving.

“When she had that major stroke, we thought we were going to lose her. She’s come close to death and she rallies back, and that’s my mom,” Neidigh says.

Looking back at the timeline, Cami thinks her mom may have had coronavirus much earlier than first thought. February 18, she developed pneumonia, and now she thinks that may have been the first sign of trouble.

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of March 9, they’ve confirmed 129 cases of COVID-19 at Wood’s nursing home, including 81 residents, 34 staff members and healthcare personnel, and 14 visitors.

