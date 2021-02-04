Washington Park Lake open to ice skating

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany’s Washington Park Lake is once again open to ice skating, city officials have announced. Skating on the lake has been temporarily suspended over the past several winters in part to accommodate a now completed Albany Water Department infrastructure construction project.

The City’s Department of Recreation says it will post notifications online and erect signage at the lake when the ice is deemed unsafe.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan said she is “excited” skaters can use the lake again: