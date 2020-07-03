Washington Park Farmer’s Market reopening

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington Park Farmer’s Market is reopening for it’s second year.

The Market will be open Saturdays in July, August, and September from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 40 farm vendors, artists, and artisan craft makers will be there.

The Farmer’s Market says due to COVID-19, there will be extra distance between booths and are asking market goers to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and use the hand sanitizer provided.

Anyone at the Market without a mask or proper face covering will reportedly be asked to leave.

The Market says all vendors are excited to be a part of the reopening and look forward sharing their products and creations with the public.

