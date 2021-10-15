Washington Park closed off to all traffic and parking Sunday, October 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, October 17 from 12:01 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Washington Park will be closed off to all traffic and parking for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event in Washington Park.
All roadways and all entrances in and out of Washington Park will be closed.
No parking will be allowed in Washington Park.
To check the traffic on your route make sure to check out our online traffic page and watch our traffic report every weekday morning on NEWS10 in the Morning.
