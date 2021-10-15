Washington Park closed off to all traffic and parking Sunday, October 17

News
Posted: / Updated:

GENERIC-TRAFFIC-ALERT_634x356_2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, October 17 from 12:01 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Washington Park will be closed off to all traffic and parking for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event in Washington Park.

All roadways and all entrances in and out of Washington Park will be closed.

No parking will be allowed in Washington Park.

To check the traffic on your route make sure to check out our online traffic page and watch our traffic report every weekday morning on NEWS10 in the Morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19