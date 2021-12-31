Washington County’s COVID update, December 31

News
Posted: / Updated:
Washington County

Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, December 31, Washington County released its daily COVID update. In their update, they speak about the rise in COVID cases.

COVID Stats

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  1,375 (+ 125)
  • COVID Active Cases: 307 (+ 52)*
  • COVID Confirmed Cases: 8,476 (+ 99)*
  • COVID Test (7 Day Avg) %: 11.1
  • COVID Recovered: 8,098 (+ 47)
  • COVID Current Hospitalizations: 10 (+ 1)
  • COVID Related Deaths: 71 (No Change)

99 cases were added/processed Thursday, December 31, with additional cases received however not able to be processed as of yet due to the volume of new cases received over the last two days. Of those processed, there were 47 new recoveries of active cases, with 10 current cases hospitalized.

The Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, cases have varying locations of origin (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) along with a number that have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the new cases added, 15 had been fully vaccinated (nine received the Pfizer series, three received the Moderna series and three received the J&J vaccine).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Search NEWS10