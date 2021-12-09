Youth COVID vaccination clinic in Greenwich on December 14

by: Sara Rizzo

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County Public Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children between 5 and 17 years old on December 14 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The clinic will be in the school gym/cafeteria at Greenwich Primary School.

The event is open for all eligible youth and they will receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine. A parent or legal guardian must accompany all youth in order to be vaccinated. 

Those who wish to receive the COVID vaccine should:

  • Bring identification (or proof of age for eligible youth)
  • Wear a short sleeve shirt
  • Plan to stay at least 15 minutes following vaccination for monitoring

Registration is required and those links can be found on the Washington County COVID website.

