WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Skene Manor in Whitehall is closing to the public for the season. The last day will be Saturday, December 17.

Skene Manor was built between 1872 to 1874, and overlooks Whitehall, which was once called Skenesborough. The Victorian Gothic structure was built for Judge Joseph Potter and his wife, Catherine. Back then, this home cost $25,000.

Skene Manor is believed to be haunted by the wife of Philip Skene, the original owner of the land where the manor now stands. Legend has it that when his wife Katharine died, Philip kept her body on the property to keep her close, according to GlensFalls.com.

When the Scheers bought the property in 1946, they allegedly found the coffin of Katharine Skene behind the bar. Some witnesses claim they have seen the ghost of a woman in a Victorian gown near where the coffin is supposed to be by the bar.

Skene Manor offers tours from mid-April to mid-December. You can keep up to date with the Skene Manor Facebook page to see when it’ll be open again in the spring.