WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Whitehall woman is facing child endangerment charges for allegedly pulling her children from school and refusing to homeschool them. Her three children, ages 14, 12, and nine, have been out of school since September 2021, according to a press release from Whitehall Police.

Lettie L. Easton, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. She has been charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Easton was processed by Officer Greco at Whitehall Police Headquarters and released on an appearance ticket for Whitehall Village Court. She will answer her charges at a later date.