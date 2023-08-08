WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local student has been selected to represent thousands of teenagers across the country as the new National Leadership Council President for Students Against Destructive Decisions.

Louie Pratt, of Whitehall, was selected for the position out of thousands of applicants. The non-profit is a student-led organization that uses peer advocacy to empower students to make smart decisions about safe driving and substance abuse.

In his new role, Louie will provide insight to help create national strategies that address student safety.

“When you get to standup and be the president of such an honorable organization, you get to stand up and really make sure that teens and students, communities, parents, and everyone are making safe decisions,” he said.

Louie is the first student from New York to hold the position. The organization has 8,000 chapters across the country and serves more than 32 million students.