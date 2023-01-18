WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Whitehall man, who was hit with child porn charges in 2021, pleaded guilty last week in Washington County Court. Authorities say Michael Therrien will spend six months in county jail, and 10 years on probation when sentenced.

Therrien was originally accused of possessing lewd pictures of children, which he pulled from the internet. His November 2021 arrest followed an investigation stemming from a cyber tip received by the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

He was charged with possession of a sexual performance by a child, a felony. He pleaded guilty to the charge on January 13.

Therrien will be sentenced on February 17. No further information was immediately available.