FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the death of Everett R. Mattison III, 36, of Whitehall. They said that he was pronounced dead at the scene of his motorcycle accident.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported motorcycle accident with injuries on Sate Route 149 in Fort Ann, west of Cartier Lane, just before 10 p.m. on Friday. They said that their investigation indicates that Mattison was headed east on 149 with a small group of other bikers.

During the ride, Mattison allegedly lost control of the motorcycle, struck a guardrail, and was thrown from the seat. Emergency responders tried to resuscitate the injured Mattison at the scene, but police said he was pronounced dead.

Closing off and clearing the road for traffic took about three hours. The Sheriff’s Office said that they’re still investigating whether any external factors contributed to the crash.