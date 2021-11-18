Whitehall man arrested on child pornography charge

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Whitehall man has been arrested for reportedly possessing child pornography. Police said Michael Therrien, 34, was arrested on November 17.

Therrien is accused of possessing images of child sexual exploitation which he got from the internet. His arrest followed an investigation stemming from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

He was charged with possession of a sexual performance by a child, which is a felony. Therrien was processed by State Police in Greenwich and transported to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.

State Police at Greenwich were assisted by the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, and Homeland Security Investigations.