WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 27-year-old was arrested following a joint investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Child Protective Services. Police say Joshua M. Slingerland reportedly caused injury to a child under seven during a domestic incident.

Slingerland was charged with second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment and released on his own recognizance with an Order of Protection.