HEBRON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After allegedly swiping liquor and damaging property at two seasonal homes in Hebron, Joseph D. Morehouse Jr., 20, of Whitehall was arrested on Tuesday, according to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Police say Morehouse Jr. was charged with two counts each of burglary, petit larceny, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

According to police, Morehouse Jr. broke into the homes on March 24, with another man who has already been charged. The residences were located on East Green Pond Way in Hebron.

Morehouse Jr. has been ordered to appear in Hebron Town Court in the future. He was released on his own recognizance after arraignment.