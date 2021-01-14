Whitehall felon charged with unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Shane Smith, 24, a felon from Whitehall was charged with unlawfully possessing two short-barrel rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The criminal complaint says that Smith possessed two homemade AR-15-type rifles, whose barrels were less than 16 inches in length, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. The complaint says Smith was in possession of these items on Dec. 15 at his home.

Smith appeared on Jan. 14 before United States Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel and was detained pending further proceedings.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to three years.

This case is being investigated by the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.