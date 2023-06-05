KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in the town of Kingsbury on Thursday around 7:06 p.m. Deputies say 20-year-old Alex Vega, of South Glens Falls, was taken to Glens Falls Hospital and later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Deputies say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, happening on State Route 149 just east of the County Route 43 intersection. Once they arrived on the scene, deputies found the motorcycle off the road down an embankment.

Deputies say Vega was traveling west on State Route 149 with two other motorcyclists, and as he rounded a bend in the roadway, he lost control of the motorcycle. From there, Vega went off the side of the roadway and was thrown from the bike.

Vega later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. A portion of the roadway was closed for some time as the accident was investigated.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation. Personnel from Kingsbury Fire, Harford Fire, Fort Ann EMS, and Fort Edward EMS also responded to the crash.