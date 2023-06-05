HEBRON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motorcycle crash that happened around 7:25 on Sunday morning. Deputies say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, and they have not released the victim’s name pending family notification.

Once units arrived on the scene, they found a motorcycle off the road into a guide rail. Deputies say a preliminary investigation showed the driver was traveling south on State Route 22 when a deer entered the roadway.

Deputies say the driver struck the deer, causing him to lose control and be thrown from the motorcycle. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

A portion of the roadway was closed for some time while law enforcement investigated.