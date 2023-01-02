FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Authorities say a Fort Edward man is doing time in Washington County jail after he punched a woman while she was holding a child in her arms. Theodus M. West, 47, was arrested on Christmas Day.

According to a news release from the county sheriff’s office, West tried to run away after hitting the woman. He was found by sheriff’s deputies a short time later and taken into custody.

Charges:

First-degree burglary

Aggravated criminal contempt

Aggravated family offense

Third-degree assault

Second-degree criminal contempt

Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child

West was jailed without bail. His next court date was not publicly released.