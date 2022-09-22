ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ursula M. Magnir, 33 on an arrest warrant after an investigation. Magnir allegedly damaged a car in the presence of a young adult, 17.

Magnir made damages to the car estimated to be around $200,000. Mangir also made threats to the life of the victim in the case.

Charges

Second degree criminal mischief

Endangering the welfare of a child

Second degree harassment

Mangir turned herself in to the Sheriff’s Office and was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment and was released on her own recognizance to appear in the Argyle Town Court on a later date.