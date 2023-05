ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Argyle is currently trying to locate a major leak in the water system on Sheridan Street to initiate repairs as soon as possible. According to the Washington County Department of Public Safety, the leak has caused unplanned interruptions in the water supply within the village.

As soon as repairs are completed and the water supply is restored, a boil water advisory is expected to follow. Stick with News10 as more information on the break becomes available.