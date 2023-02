LAKE LAUDERDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a spokesperson from the Washington County Department of Public Safety, the Washington County 2023 Winterfest has officially been canceled. The event, held in conjunction with the Washington County Youth Bureau and Public Health Department, is canceled due to current weather conditions.

The event was originally scheduled for February 4 but was rescheduled to February 25. The event was rescheduled originally due to cold weather.