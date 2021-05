FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County is warning residents about recent bear activity. They’re reminding residents to never feed the bears.

Also, the County is reminding residents to keep garbage, grills, pet food and bird seed inside a secure structure like a garage or shed.

Washington County reminds people to report “nuisance bears” to the DEC Ray Brook Dispatch Center at (518) 897-1300 or, in emergency situations, dial 911.