Washington County to host vaccine event on April 10

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Continuing the county’s weekly vaccination events, Washington County will hold a Moderna distribution event on Saturday, April 10 at the Hudson Falls CSD gym complex at 80 East LaBarge St.

This event will be for those eligible to receive their first dose and those who are getting their second dose that received their first one on March 13. The county says registration for the second dose event will be sent from their Public Health Department via email on April 6.

Registration for the first dose event will be distributed via email to those on the Washington County Vaccine Interest Registry on April 6 at 11 a.m.

If you still need to register for the interest list, residents can do so on the Washington County website.