Washington County to host vaccine event on April 10

Washington County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Continuing the county’s weekly vaccination events, Washington County will hold a Moderna distribution event on Saturday, April 10 at the Hudson Falls CSD gym complex at 80 East LaBarge St.

This event will be for those eligible to receive their first dose and those who are getting their second dose that received their first one on March 13. The county says registration for the second dose event will be sent from their Public Health Department via email on April 6.

Registration for the first dose event will be distributed via email to those on the Washington County Vaccine Interest Registry on April 6 at 11 a.m.

If you still need to register for the interest list, residents can do so on the Washington County website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire