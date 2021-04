FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Public Health, along with the Washington County EMS vaccination team, will be holding a pop-up vaccine event April 22 at the Granville Rescue Squad on East Potter Ave. The event will run from 1:30-3:15 p.m.

To register, call Washington County Public Health at (518) 746-2400. The event will be offering the Moderna vaccine.