Washington County to hold vaccine event at Burgoyne Ave. Campus

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County will be hosting a first dose vaccine distribution event Saturday, April 24 at the Washington County – Burgoyne Avenue Campus on Burgoyne Avenue in Fort Edward. This event will distribute the Moderna vaccine.

This event is for eligible residents and you will be required to provide identification, as well as proof of employment as an eligible Essential Worker, proof of age or proof of an eligible comorbidity.

Those who want to schedule appointments can do so online.