Washington County to hold vaccine event at Burgoyne Ave. Campus

Washington County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County will be hosting a first dose vaccine distribution event Saturday, April 24 at the Washington County – Burgoyne Avenue Campus on Burgoyne Avenue in Fort Edward. This event will distribute the Moderna vaccine.

This event is for eligible residents and you will be required to provide identification, as well as proof of employment as an eligible Essential Worker, proof of age or proof of an eligible comorbidity.

Those who want to schedule appointments can do so online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire