Washington County to hold COVID vaccine event

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Public Health will be holding a Moderna vaccine distribution event on April 17 at the Hudson Falls Central Schools gym complex on East LaBarge Street. The county has 510 doses available for eligible residents.

This event is for those who need to receive their first dose and those who got their first dose on March 20 and now need their second.

Registration for the second dose will go out from the Washington County Public Health Department via email on Tuesday. Registration information for those receiving their first dose will be distributed via email to those listed the county’s Vaccine Interest Registry Tuesday at 1 p.m.

