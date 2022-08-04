FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County has received bottled drinking water from New York State for distribution, on what is shaping up to be the hottest day of the year. The water expires on August 15 and must be consumed by the expiration date.

The bottled water will be distributed from the Washington County Municipal Center, at 383 Broadway in Fort Edward. Volunteers will be on-site from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., or until supplies last.

There is a limit of two cases of water per household. If supplies run out before 2 p.m., the Washington County Department of Public Safety will send out an update.