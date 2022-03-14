FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Brad N. Callanan, 39, of South Glens Falls after a Grand Jury accused him of nearly ten robberies. It is alleged Callanan burglarized and stole money from Rusty’s Car Wash on State Route 22 in White Creek on two separate occasions in the fall of 2021, totaling over one thousand dollars.

It is also alleged that Callanan stole property from the Dollar General on State Route 22 in White Creek around the same time. Callanan is also accused of stealing a wallet with multiple credit and debit cards in it from a car at the Dollar General in Salem. When Callanan was arrested in Mechanicville, according to police, he had the stolen credit cards on him.

Charges:

Third-degree burglary

Eight counts fourth-degree grand larceny

fourth-degree grand larceny Six counts fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property Six counts fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property Two counts fourth-degree criminal mischief

fourth-degree criminal mischief Petit larceny

Callanan was brought to Washington County Court and arraigned on the warrant. He is being held at the Saratoga County Jail on other charges. Callanan is supervised by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.