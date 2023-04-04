WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple school districts within Washington County will be operating under a two-hour delay on Tuesday. These delays stem from bomb threats made earlier Tuesday morning. You can check closings and delays on News10’s website.

Multiple school districts in the area, including Hudson Falls Central School District, Hartford Central School District, and Granville Central School District, say they received bomb threats early Tuesday morning. The schools are in touch with law enforcement, and local police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are aware of the situation, according to their websites. Other districts are in delay as a precaution.

Stick with News10 as more information on the delays and threats become available.