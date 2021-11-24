Washington County reports 2 new COVID deaths, back to having highest case percentage in NYS

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County officials have reported two new COVID-19 deaths since Monday. Officials said the deaths were a 67-year-old who was unvaccinated and a 70-year-old who was vaccinated.

The county is now back to having the highest COVID case percentage in New York. According to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker, the county’s seven day test positive average is 12.4% as of November 22.

The next highest are Fulton with 12.3% and Cattaragus with 12.1%. You can see the test results for every county on the New York State COVID tracker website.

The county urges residents to consider vaccination, wearing a mask in public settings or when spending time with others, staying home and getting tested if they’re not feeling well. Health officials said most of the recent cases are originating from inside workplaces, household and family spread and at events held in close proximity indoors.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since last report):

Persons Under Monitoring: 1,408 (+ 50)

COVID-19 + Active Cases: 359 (- 17)

COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 6,102 (+ 68)

COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Average) %: 12.4

COVID-19 + Recovered: 5,685 (+ 82)

COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 16 (- 4)

COVID-19 Related Deaths: 57 (+ 2)

Of the new cases, 12 had been fully vaccinated, with six who received the Pfizer series, five who received the Moderna series and one who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Washington County said it will be releasing the vaccination event schedule for December later this week. For more information about the clinics and for registration links, you can visit the county website.