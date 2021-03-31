Washington County relocates vaccine distribution event for April 3

Washington County

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County’s vaccine distribution event is taking a “road trip” on April 3. The County says their Burgoyne Avenue Campus will be undergoing facility repairs.

The new location for the distribution is the Hudson Falls High School gym on East LaBarge Street.

The following vaccine distribution events have been scheduled and will be held April 3:

  • Second dose for 65+, who received their first dose on March 6
  • Second dose for 1B Essential, who received first dose on March 8
  • First dose for all eligible (1A, 1B, 30+, comorbidities)

Registration for the second dose events will be emailed out from the Washington County Public Health Department team on March 31 to those who received their first doses at the above specified events. Registration for the new first dose event this Saturday, will be emailed on March 31 at 11 a.m. Those who still need to register can do so on the Washington County website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

