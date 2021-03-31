Washington County relocates vaccine distribution event for April 3

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County’s vaccine distribution event is taking a “road trip” on April 3. The County says their Burgoyne Avenue Campus will be undergoing facility repairs.

The new location for the distribution is the Hudson Falls High School gym on East LaBarge Street.

VACCINE CLINIC "ROAD TRIP"

You may have heard… our Burgoyne Campus will be undergoing repairs beginning later this week, we'll be "road tripping" this weekend's Vaccine Distribution events up the road to the @HudsonFallsCSD HS Gym facilities! More here: https://t.co/LplQodxsi7 pic.twitter.com/x70BH2QhVA — Washington Co Public Safety (NY) (@WashCoNYDPS) March 30, 2021

The following vaccine distribution events have been scheduled and will be held April 3:

Second dose for 65+, who received their first dose on March 6

Second dose for 1B Essential, who received first dose on March 8

First dose for all eligible (1A, 1B, 30+, comorbidities)

Registration for the second dose events will be emailed out from the Washington County Public Health Department team on March 31 to those who received their first doses at the above specified events. Registration for the new first dose event this Saturday, will be emailed on March 31 at 11 a.m. Those who still need to register can do so on the Washington County website.