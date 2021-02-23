Washington County provides updates for rescheduled second dose COVID vaccine events

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Public Health received their vaccine allocation for the week, which includes the vaccine supply for the second doses for events scheduled for last week and this week.

The following second dose distribution events have been scheduled for this week. They are only for those who received their first dose from Washington County. Registration for these events will be conducted through direct contact from Public Health via email from Deb Darfler or phone in the next few days.

Wednesday, February 24: 1B first responders

This second dose event is only for 1B essential personnel (first responders) who received their initial doses from Washington County on January 21 or January 24.

Thursday, February 25: 1B essential personnel

This second dose event will continue as originally scheduled and is only for 1B essential personnel who received their initial doses from Washington County on January 28.

Saturday, February 27: 65+

This will be a second dose event for those 65 and older who received their initial doses from Washington County on January 23. Additionally, half of those that came on January 30 will also be split into this event. Public Health will be distributing the sign-up information for the event by the end of the day Tuesday, February 23 via email for those with a registered email and via phone for those with no registered email.

Sunday, February 28: 65+

This will be a second dose event for those 65 and older who received their initial doses from Washington County on January 24. Additionally, half of those that came on January 30 will also be split into this event. Public Health will be distributing the sign-up information for the event by the end of the day Tuesday, February 23 via email for those with a registered email and via phone for those with no registered email.