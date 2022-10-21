KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Sheriff Jeffery J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff’s office is currently investigating a burglary at Calamity Jane’s Firearms on Dix Avenue. Officers report there was police presence at the scene on the morning of October 21 as investigators look into the incident.

Police report that the incident involved the theft of firearms from Calamity Jane’s Firearms in Kingsbury. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area during the early morning hours of Friday, October 21, to contact 518-747-4623. The investigation is ongoing, check back at News10 for updates.