Washington County parks set to open Memorial Day Weekend

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Parks at Huletts Landing County Park and Lake Lauderdale County Park are set to open May 29. The parks will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Thank you to our Washington County Buildings & Grounds and Parks & Recreation team members for all their hard work prepping our parks for a healthy and safe season for those in our communities to enjoy these local treasures!” said Tim Hardy, Deputy Director of the Washington County Department of Public Safety.

Looking for more info, including park schedules and reservations? Visit the Washington County Parks Facebook page and the County Parks and Recreation site.