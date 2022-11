GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Washington County COVID-19 Moderna Bivalent booster clinic will be held on December 2. The clinic will occur at the Middle Falls Fire Department, starting at 10 a.m., and lasts until 12:30 p.m. Those interested can register online.

This clinic will be by appointment only, requiring registration online beforehand. All ages 12 and over are cleared to partake in the event.