Washington County man charged with grand larceny

JACKSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Washington County man has been charged with grand larceny after allegedly stealing money from a safe that did not belong to him. New York State Police arrested James Erhardt, 37, of Jackson on November 4.

In July 2021, State Police received a complaint from a Cambridge resident who discovered that there was $2,600 in cash missing from their safe. Police said Erhardt, who was known to the victim, had access to the safe and had removed the money at different times.

Erhardt was arrested after an interview with investigators. He has been charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, which is a felony.

Erhardt was issued an appearance ticket for Jackson Town Court on November 18.

