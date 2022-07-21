HEBRON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Washington County man has been arrested for allegedly giving false information to a firearms dealer while he was trying to buy a gun. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Jeffrey Austin, 54, of Salem, was arrested after an investigation.

On July 23, 2021, Austin is accused of filing paperwork with the firearms dealer while having an active order of protection against him. He reportedly provided incorrect information on the application to buy a gun.

Charges

First-degree falsifying business records (felony)

Second-degree criminal contempt (misdemeanor)

Austin was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Hebron Court on a later date.