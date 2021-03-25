Washington County: J&J vaccines for homebound citizens coming soon

Washington County

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the Washington County Public Health team received their initial allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those that are homebound.

Utilizing the Washington County, NY Office for Aging & Disabilities Resource Center and Vaccine Interest Registry, the county says homebound vaccinations will begin “in the coming days.”

The county’s Public Health and EMS Vaccination Team will be in touch with those identified through the OFA/ADRC programs and the registry to begin setting up appointments. If you are homebound, or know of someone who is, and haven’t registered yet, visit the Washington County vaccine registry website

