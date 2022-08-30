FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schuylerville man who was already behind bars for an unrelated crime has been dealt a new felony assault charge after he allegedly beat another inmate inside the Washington County Jail. The incident was first reported to police on August 9.

Officials said Shane P. Stephens, 29, intentionally caused physical injury to another inmate while housed in the same unit within the jail. Stephens was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment on Aug. 25 and held in the facility per a prior commitment.

Stephens is scheduled to appear in the Town of Fort Edward Court on a later date. No further information is available, at this time.