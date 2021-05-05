Washington County holding COVID vaccine event

FORT EDWARDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Public Health Department will be holding a COVID vaccine distribution event Saturday, May 8 at their Burgoyne Avenue Campus. The event begins at 9 a.m.

Those receiving their first dose will be getting the Moderna vaccine. This vaccine is administered in two doses for those ages 18 and older. Appointments can be scheduled on the State’s Am I Eligible website.

This event will also be open for those receiving their second dose. If you received your first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the County’s event on April 10, this even is where you can get the second dose. The registration link was distributed via email to those who were registered for the initial event.