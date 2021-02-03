Washington County gives update on COVID vaccines, pod schedule

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Public Health Department has been advised they will be receiving a total allocation of 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week from their state partners. All allocations come with the requirement to use the vaccine for the eligible categories only. The county is not able to re-allocate the vaccine to other categories without direction from the state.

Eligible categories

1B Essential Personnel (200 doses)

1B OPWDD Facilities (100 doses)

Registration opens on Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. for an upcoming pod event for 1B Essential Personnel.

Recipients must be an eligible candidate for vaccination under the state’s Phased Distribution Plan (does not include 65 and older unless they are also an eligible member of the Essential Personnel categories). Proof of identification as an active member of an Essential Employee category will be required at the time of vaccination.

All Vaccine distribution events hosted by Washington County are by appointment only and will be listed on the county’s Coronavirus site, which will include the live registration link, when open.

I want to be vaccinated, what can I do?

County Public Health is one of the options available for access to vaccination (and many of the others receive larger allocations of vaccine than the counties). Washington County encourages everyone in their communities to explore every available option if you want to be vaccinated and are eligible.