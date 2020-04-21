Washington County gives daily coronavirus update, April 20

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County reports that 30 residents have recovered from the coronavirus, out of a total of 70 cases with positive tests.
The County says that 176 people are considered PUIs, or people under investigation.
There have been two deaths in the County.
