GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 25th annual New York Harvest Festival and Freedom Fair is taking place October 7 through 10 at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The festival is a celebration of the legalization and culture of cannabis.

The festival includes live music, light shows, a giant drum circle, a community fire, a vendor village, a kid’s village, a fine art gallery, and educational speakers. Attendees can camp at the festival and enter a cannabis competition.

Advance tickets that include camping are $125 per person and will be $150 at the gate. Fires are permitted at the camp area. All fires must be off the ground in a ring and have one fire extinguisher. Grills are allowed.

The festival has full RV hook-ups for $75 and covered camping upgrades for $50. Parking for covered camping is close to the pavilions. The pavilions include limited electricity for lights and cell phone charging.

Festival officials said they host the longest-running cannabis competition in the United States. To enter the 25th annual Cannabis Cup, you will need a Harvest Fest Ticket, $100 per entry, and two labeled ounces of your strain.

Music lineup

Dogs In A Pile

Immortal Technique

Bluestar Radiation (members of moe., Lotus, and Percy Hill)

The Englishtown Project

DeadGrass

Tony Vacca World Rhythms

EARTH (Classic Black Sabbath)

Gratefully Yours x2 (Grateful Dead)

SCHISM (Tool Tribute)

Hilltop

Vito Petroccitto’s Little Rock

The Tyler Neal Band

Friends of the Family

Ramona Lane x2

Free Grass Union

Spunday Mourning

Ballz on Chicken

The Johnny Jules Band

Mutt Farm

POWOW

The Laura Leigh Band

Speaker lineup

Seth Ferranti, an ex-con filmmaker who did 21 years in federal prison for a first-time, nonviolent LSD/cannabis offense.

Timothy Tyler, was sentenced to life in prison for possession and distribution of LSD (or “acid”) under the federal three-strikes law. In August 2016, after serving 24 years behind bars, he was granted clemency by President Barack Obama.

Rhoney Stanley, lived and worked side by side with Owsley Stanley, one of the pioneers of the psychedelic revolution of the sixties. During their time together, he produced 1.25 million doses of LSD. Together, they raised a son, Starfinder.

Dana Beal, a social and political activist, best known for his efforts to legalize marijuana and to promote the benefits of Ibogaine as an addiction treatment.

Mikey Galipeau, currently serves as the national Cannabis Liaison for the Urban Survivors Union and serves on the Board of Directors of the National Coalition for Drug Legalization. He has served time in prison for growing cannabis, selling cannabis and psychedelic mushrooms and recently received a total pardon from the state of Connecticut.

Rob Robinson, a freedom and cannabis activist, festival and events producer, spoken word and public speaker. He’s the co-founder and co-director of the NY Cannabis Alliance.

You can buy tickets on the New York Harvest Festival website.