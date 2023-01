GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Fair dates, which will take place at 392 Old Schuylerville Road in Greenwich, have been announced. The fair will take place from Monday, August 21 to Sunday, August 27.

The fair will provide 4-H displays, food, music, rides, and animals. The Washington County fair says on its Facebook page that fair goers will get to experience the county’s rural character, significant agricultural traditions, as well as the people in it.