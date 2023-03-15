WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County among other counties are still monitoring the number of power outages due to downed trees, wires and accidents. Washington County is providing bottled water and dry ice to those still without power as well as activating warming stations.

National Grid and NYSEG customers without power in Washington County can collect bottled water and dry ice from distribution points. National Grid customers can go to the Argyle Fire Department, 5072 State Route 40 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For NYSEG customers they can go to Hebron Fire Hall, 3165 County Route 30 from 11 a.m.

Along with the distribution of bottled water and dry ice, Washington County has activated the following warming centers. All location are open until power is restored or no longer needed.

Argyle Fire Department, 5072 Route 40 in Argyle

Easton Volunteer Fire Company, Station 1, 11804 State Route 40 in Schaghticoke

Behing Hebron Town Hall/Hebron Volunteer Fire Company Meeting Hall, 3165 County Route 30 in Salem

Crews are working on restoring the power but based on the current status of power outages ongoing, some outages may last up to 48 hours.