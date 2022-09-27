SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing out of Salem. He was last seen on September 21.

Police said Joseph Fuller has schizophrenia and may be in need of medical attention. He was driving a silver 2017 Nissan Rogue with Florida registration KCVR35. He may have travelled to Maine.

Fuller is 30 years old and is described as a white male, 5’5″, and 200 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call either 911 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.