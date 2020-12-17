Washington County declares snow emergency

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman, Samuel J. Hall, has declared a local state of emergency and issued emergency orders, which are in effect as of 9 a.m. on Decemeber 17.

The public is strongly encouraged to limit any nonessential travel. All pedestrian and vehicular traffic should be undertaken with care on all affected public roadways within Washington County and the public shall observe all road closings which may be in effect.

Please allow the time and space Public Works personnel need to continue snow removal and roadway clearing operations safely for everyone involved. Additional components of the state of emergency and order exist to allow departments to take whatever steps necessary to protect life, property and public infrastructure and continue all necessary operations.

This local state of emergency and order shall remain in effect for five days or until rescinded.